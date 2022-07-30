Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.