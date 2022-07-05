For the drive home in Shenandoah: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can exp…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 t…
This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to…