Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph.