Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.