For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
