Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

