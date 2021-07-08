Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.