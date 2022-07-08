Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.