For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah