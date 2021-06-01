Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.