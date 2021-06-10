Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.