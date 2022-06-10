For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
