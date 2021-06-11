Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.