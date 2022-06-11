Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.