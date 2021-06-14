Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.86. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.