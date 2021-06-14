Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.86. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot d…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Mond…