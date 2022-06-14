Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.