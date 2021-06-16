Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 102.68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.