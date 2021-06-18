Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95.27. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.