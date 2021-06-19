Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.34. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.