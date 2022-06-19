Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.