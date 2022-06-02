Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
