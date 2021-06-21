Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.