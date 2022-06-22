Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.