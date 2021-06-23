Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenan…
This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail ar…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm …
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Mond…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ah…