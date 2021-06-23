Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.