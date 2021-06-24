Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.