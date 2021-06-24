Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail ar…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenan…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm …
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ah…