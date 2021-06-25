Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
