Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

