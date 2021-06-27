Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.