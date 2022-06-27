For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Tuesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
