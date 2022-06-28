For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
This evening in Shenandoah: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are …
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contai…