For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah