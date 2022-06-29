For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contai…