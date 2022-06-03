Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.