This evening in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. …
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers.…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!