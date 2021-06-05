Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.