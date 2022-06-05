Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Shenandoah. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.