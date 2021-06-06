Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.