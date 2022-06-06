Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
