Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Shenandoah. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north.