Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.