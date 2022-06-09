Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.