This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
