Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 5F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temp…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About…
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempera…
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.