Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temp…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempera…