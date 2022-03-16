Shenandoah's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
