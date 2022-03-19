Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Shenandoah. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
