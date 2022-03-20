This evening in Shenandoah: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
