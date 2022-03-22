Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Windy with light rain and some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.