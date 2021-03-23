Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.