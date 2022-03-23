Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Rain and snow showers in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.