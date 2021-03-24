This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
