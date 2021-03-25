Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. L…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.